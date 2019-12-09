WATCH: First Trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

After months of teasing and secrecy, we have a movie title and trailer.

Everything happens for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters next summer. pic.twitter.com/b0eHUOq4lf — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) December 9, 2019

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is coming next summer, it’s been billed as a reboot of the original movie series, directed by Jason Reitman.

The movie trailer pays tribute to Egon Spengler, (original Ghostbuster, known as the brains behind the team.) The original Ghostbusters aren’t seen in this trailer, (with exception of Bill Murray’s voice) but their iconic “Ecto 1” car is front and centre. A ghost trap is found as well as the original Ghostbusters uniforms, seen hanging in a dusty closet.

Got to cut down on the Twinkies pic.twitter.com/ygH8zByORZ — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) November 26, 2019

The nostalgia is a lot to handle, I was the kid running around the house with a Toy R’ Us proton pack I got for Christmas. The dark, intriguing, mysterious feel surrounding this movie just pulls me in. Visually it has been compared to the ‘Stranger Things’ Netflix series, I can’t wait!

Coming July 8, 2020.