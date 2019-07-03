WATCH: First Trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’
Coming this December...
In 1995, Robin Williams lead the charge in a movie called, Jumanji. It was the perfect fun filled adventure comedy to watch with the kids.
Then, in 2017, over 20 years later a sequel was released, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The characters were instantly likable and this comedy adventure surprised everyone earning over $900 million in the box office.
Fast forward to December of 2019 and that will mark the release of, Jumanji: The Next Level.
The film welcomes back stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and newcomers Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.
Everything you know about Jumanji is about to change… 🎮 Watch the trailer for #JUMANJI: The Next Level now and see it in theaters this Christmas! 🐒🎉 pic.twitter.com/iKserUBDbM
— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) July 1, 2019