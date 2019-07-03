Listen Live

WATCH: First Trailer for ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

Coming this December...

By Darryl on the Drive, Dirt/Divas

In 1995, Robin Williams lead the charge in a movie called, Jumanji. It was the perfect fun filled adventure comedy to watch with the kids.

Then, in 2017, over 20 years later a sequel was released, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The characters were instantly likable and this comedy adventure surprised everyone earning over $900 million in the box office.

Fast forward to December of 2019 and that will mark the release of, Jumanji: The Next Level.

The film welcomes back stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and newcomers Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

