Listen Live

WATCH: First Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Baby Yoda returning to his home planet?

By Darryl on the Drive

The Mandalorian’s task is returning The Child, aka Baby Yoda, to his home planet, wherever that may be.

Not much else is revealed, however Season 2 will feature Timothy Olyphant in some fashion, Rosario Dawson as “Clone Wars” character Ahsoka Tano, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney Plus on Oct. 30.

PLUS: A 3rd Season of The Mandalorian is already in the works. Word is creator Jon Favreau has been writing Season 3 for a while.

Related posts

35 Years-Ago Today We Were Introduced to The Golden Girls

Will Smith Shared a Pic from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion

The Cast of SNL is Returning to the Studio