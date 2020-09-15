WATCH: First Trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

The Mandalorian’s task is returning The Child, aka Baby Yoda, to his home planet, wherever that may be.

“Wherever I go, he goes.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0E3mtUcZO9 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 15, 2020

Not much else is revealed, however Season 2 will feature Timothy Olyphant in some fashion, Rosario Dawson as “Clone Wars” character Ahsoka Tano, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney Plus on Oct. 30.

PLUS: A 3rd Season of The Mandalorian is already in the works. Word is creator Jon Favreau has been writing Season 3 for a while.