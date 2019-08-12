Listen Live

WATCH: Florence + The Machine helps fan propose to girlfriend in Scotland

'Steph has something she would like to ask you'

By Kool Celebrities

Florence + The Machine played a show in Edinburgh, Scotland last week where frontwoman Florence Welch made a couple’s dreams come true.

At the Summer Sessions show at Princes Street Gardens, Welch brought the couple, Steph and Jenny, on stage revealing that Steph had “a very special request, and I’m fulfilling this request. Steph has something she would like to ask you.” Welch offered up the microphone to Steph, who proceeded with a proposal.

Check out the clip below.

Lead photo courtesy of Chelsea Brimstin.

Related posts

Schitt’s Creek Have Raise $20,000 For A LGBTQ Youth Support Group

Happy Birthday Shawn Mendez!

Taylor Swift Is Going To Perform At The MTV VMA’s.

There Is A Patrick Swayze Documentary Coming

Canadian Simu Liu Will Play Marvel’s First Chinese Superhero

WATCH: New “Cats” Movie Trailer

Hedley’s Jacob Hoggard Will Stand Trial

Disney Star Cameron Boyce Has Died In His Sleep

LISTEN: Ed Sheeran Drops New Single Featuring Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton