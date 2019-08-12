WATCH: Florence + The Machine helps fan propose to girlfriend in Scotland

Florence + The Machine played a show in Edinburgh, Scotland last week where frontwoman Florence Welch made a couple’s dreams come true.

At the Summer Sessions show at Princes Street Gardens, Welch brought the couple, Steph and Jenny, on stage revealing that Steph had “a very special request, and I’m fulfilling this request. Steph has something she would like to ask you.” Welch offered up the microphone to Steph, who proceeded with a proposal.

Check out the clip below.

A summer of love! An incredible setting with a perfect proposal at @florencemachine this evening 💍🥂Congratulations to the happy couple! You’ve got the love I need to see me through…❤️ pic.twitter.com/bNwtIPUQjl — Summer Sessions (@SmmrSessions) August 8, 2019

Lead photo courtesy of Chelsea Brimstin.