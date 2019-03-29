Watch: Grade 8 Student’s Stunning Video about Depression

Canadian Roman Fehr, just thirteen years old, has a created a video that is spreading quickly online. At his school in Regina, Saskatechwan, Fehr was given a multimedia, social justice assignment.

He has always loved art and so he drew 1025 pictures to create this video about depression, titled Overcoming the Darkness.

It’s been garnering a lot of praise. On YouTube, Stephen Jones left his message on the video:

Holy cow, this is positively brilliant! Your editing choices and cut points created fantastic drama while the visual repetition and foreshadowing that you weaved into the earlier part of the video would earn you an A-grade in a college-level film course, hardly something anyone would expect to see coming from an 8th grader. Not only is it a terrific film with an important message, it is something you have every reason to be proud of.

Check out the video!

Image: Roman Ferh Overcoming the Darkness screencap