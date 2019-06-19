Listen Live

WATCH: Great White Shark Surprises Boaters

These guys just made Shark Week next month...

By Darryl on the Drive

It’s so extremely rare to come across the infamous Great White Shark but a group of New Jersey fishermen did it on Monday.

Watch as they chum the water, it comes to the surface and the excitement level increases immediately.

That should hold us over until Shark Week at the end of July.

 

Related posts

Taco Bell is Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos Today!

ICYMI: ‘The Rock’ Was Honest During the MTV Awards Last Night

Amazon’s Pavlok Bracelet is Meant to Kick Your Bad Habits