WATCH: Great White Shark Surprises Boaters
These guys just made Shark Week next month...
It’s so extremely rare to come across the infamous Great White Shark but a group of New Jersey fishermen did it on Monday.
Watch as they chum the water, it comes to the surface and the excitement level increases immediately.
That should hold us over until Shark Week at the end of July.
