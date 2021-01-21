WATCH: Harry Styles Kicked off 2021 with a Video that Will Make You Happy

The video for “Treat People With Kindness” is a joy.

Harry Styles worked with choreographer Paul Roberts, whom Styles has known since his days with One Direction.

Roberts told the BBC that the timing of the shoot, February 2020, at the art deco theatre Troxy in Stepney, east London, was ‘lucky’.

“We had a great time but we didn’t know how lucky we were. Looking back it was about three weeks before the world started to burn. Maybe that’s partly why people are loving it now – the video has such a carefree sense to it.”

“Treat People With Kindness” is from Styles’ acclaimed second album Fine Line.

The video stars actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for her series Fleabag.

