WATCH: Hilarious SATAN & 2020- Match Made In Hell Commercial

Taylor Swift Let Ryan Reynolds Use Song in TV Ad

Taylor Swift’s newly re-recording of her song ‘Love Story’ was used in a Ryan Reynolds commercial for Match.com recently, and it’s brilliant!

The commercial for the dating app features Satan looking for love, and along comes a match named… 2020. You follow the two meeting for the first time, going on loads of dates that include picnics in empty football stadiums, working out in closed gyms and of course stealing all the toilet paper.

Taylor is currently re-recording all 5 of her first albums so she can legally own her own music since the original masters were bought by producer Scooter Braun last year.

