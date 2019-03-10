WATCH: Hozier Busks At New York Subway Station

New York commuters got quite the surprise last week when Hozier did an impromptu performance of songs from his new album as well as his smash hit “Take Me To Church.”

He even had a full set of backing vocalists accompanying him.

Dropped in on some New Yorkers’ commute home tonight for a quick subway session. #wastelandbaby pic.twitter.com/mTPMXJPigj — Hozier (@Hozier) March 7, 2019

Main Image via Twitter / @Hozier