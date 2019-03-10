Listen Live

WATCH: Hozier Busks At New York Subway Station

What a nice treat!

By Music, Videos

New York commuters got quite the surprise last week when Hozier did an impromptu performance of songs from his new album as well as his smash hit “Take Me To Church.”

He even had a full set of backing vocalists accompanying him.

Main Image via Twitter / @Hozier

