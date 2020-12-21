WATCH: Hyena at the Toronto Zoo Enjoying ‘Buddy the Elf’
Sensory enrichment
Toronto Zoo staff having been having Christmas themed fun and allowing us to watch from home.
Here we see a hyena watching the movie, “Elf.”
You’ve seen the movie Elf, but have you seen a hyena watching the movie Elf? 🎄
Keepers offered our hyenas (Moja seen here) the opportunity to watch the holiday classic Elf as sensory enrichment! #enrichment pic.twitter.com/uXdTSAyF1Q
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 21, 2020
Then we see a gorilla who doesn’t share. The gorilla who stole Christmas…
The gorilla who stole Christmas 🎄
📹: Zoo TikTok: https://t.co/qyPQW1BJdZ pic.twitter.com/l2LD3nhEm1
— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) December 21, 2020