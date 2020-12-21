Listen Live

WATCH: Hyena at the Toronto Zoo Enjoying ‘Buddy the Elf’

Sensory enrichment

By Darryl on the Drive

Toronto Zoo staff having been having Christmas themed fun and allowing us to watch from home.

Here we see a hyena watching the movie, “Elf.”

Then we see a gorilla who doesn’t share. The gorilla who stole Christmas…

