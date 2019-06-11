Listen Live

WATCH: Interview with Dad from Viral Baby Talk Video

Exactly what I was thinking!

By Host Blogs, Kool Parents, Lisa Morgan

First, if you haven’t seen the video that has gone viral, here it is:

That baby having a full-on conversation with his dad is just the sweetest! People have been watching this video over and over because of the joy it brings.

Many people have also commented, “Now I need to know what show they were watching!”
Well, CNN got a hold of the father in this video and that question, and many more, are answered in this interview. Check it out!

