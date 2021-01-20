WATCH: James Corden Trump ‘Les Misérables’ Parody

James Corden of the Late Late Night Show, did a parody of the musical ‘Les Misérables’ song ‘One More Day’ about having one more day with Donald Trump as the President of the United States.

The video that aired on Tuesday night’s show, has James coming to work happy that he only has “one more day” of Trump jokes. The clip also featured Broadway stars Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas.

It ends with a reminder about how hard the theatre community has been hit by the pandemic, and asks for donations to Broadway Cares which provides resources to entertainment professionals who have been impacted.



(Video & Image Courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)