WATCH: Jann Arden And Scott Helman Cover The Cure’s “Lovesong”

A Canadian power duo!

Jann Arden, 57, and Soctt Helman, 23, have collaborated to cover the 1989 hit “Lovesong,” by The Cure. This is a part of the series The Hotel Sessions, where musicians perform together while sitting on a bed in a hotel. Alessia Cara was previously featured on it doing Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Fellow Canadian musicians Walk Off The Earth gave it their stamp of approval: “Whaaaat!!! This is so good!!!”

Watch below:


YouTube / Scott Helman

