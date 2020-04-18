WATCH: Jason Momoa Shaves To Send A Message

Usually, when a man is on a quest, he ends up growing a beard along the way. With Jason Momoa, it’s different: he has shaved his beard as part of his quest. What is his quest? Getting companies to switch from plastic bottle to aluminum.

The actor known for his roles as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, and, most recently, Aquaman, has shaved his beard fully for the first time since 2012 and he filmed himself doing it. In the video, as he shaves, he speaks about the environment; how we need to stop using plastic and use something else instead: aluminum which, he says, is “infinitely recyclable“.

He talks about how bad he feels when he’s on a plane and they give him a tiny plastic bottle of water. He questions why it’s not in a can like pop. He says he’s on a quest to switch to aluminum and shows 4 aluminum can filled with water (still, alkaline, sparkling, and spring). It’s not entirely clear if he is launching a line of water in aluminum cans or if these are samples to show big companies what they can do to switch from plastic.

He ends saying “There’s a change coming and it’s aluminum. Aquaman’s trying to do the best he can; for my kids, for your kids.”

Watch the whole video:





Image: Jason Momoa/ YouTube