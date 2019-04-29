WATCH: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery
She loves mystery novels, He is an NYC cop. They have to figure out whodunnit in Italy.
In the Netflix movie Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite! They play a married couple going on a long-awaited Italian vacation but end up as the prime suspects in a murder.
Check out the trailer for Murder Mystery! It comes to Netflix June 14th.
Sandler and Aniston shared the screen together in 2011’s romantic comedy Just Go With It.