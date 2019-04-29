Listen Live

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery

She loves mystery novels, He is an NYC cop. They have to figure out whodunnit in Italy.

By Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

In the Netflix movie Murder Mystery,  Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite! They play a married couple going on a long-awaited Italian vacation but end up as the prime suspects in a murder.

Check out the trailer for Murder Mystery! It comes to Netflix June 14th.

Sandler and Aniston shared the screen together in 2011’s romantic comedy Just Go With It.

Image: Netflix/ YouTube

Related posts

Sequel to P.S. I Love You, On the Way

Netflix Adapting Your Favourite Childhood Books

PAGE’S 5: HALLOWEEN MOVIES FOR WIMPS

What to Watch: The Good Cop

How Did Rami Become Freddie?

Netflix is Developing The Chronicles of Narnia

Original Vocalists Sing Disney Classics Years Later

The Voice of Freddie Mercury Revealed

Ryan Gosling, Donald Glover on the Shortlist for Iconic Role