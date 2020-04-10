Listen Live

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots With Special Guest Appearance By Sting Cover “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

Using at-home instruments

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

It’s like Sting knew we were going to be practicing social distancing in 2020 so he wrote a song about it in 1980, Don’t Stand So Close To Me.

Jimmy Fallon and his show band, the Roots along with Sting himself, came together (through video, of course) to do a cover of The Police classic. They used at-home instruments like scissors, forks and the Connect-4 board game.


YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Related posts

WATCH: This Adele Parody Song of “Hello” Will Make Your Day

WATCH: Lennon Stella Covers John Lennon’s “Imagine”

Andrew Lloyd Webber Wants Us to Sing This Song

New Concert Series #CanadaPerforms Means Free Concerts Online!

WATCH: Quarantined Italians Sing Together Across Empty Streets

Bob Marley’s 75th Birthday Celebrated With New Video

THE FEBRUARY BLUES FESTIVAL XXIII

WATCH: “Mariah Carey Is Christmas” Trailer

John Mann, Lead Singer of Spirit Of The West, Has Died