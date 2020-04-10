WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & The Roots With Special Guest Appearance By Sting Cover “Don’t Stand So Close To Me”

It’s like Sting knew we were going to be practicing social distancing in 2020 so he wrote a song about it in 1980, Don’t Stand So Close To Me.

Jimmy Fallon and his show band, the Roots along with Sting himself, came together (through video, of course) to do a cover of The Police classic. They used at-home instruments like scissors, forks and the Connect-4 board game.



YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon