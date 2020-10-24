WATCH: Justin Bieber Gives Us A Look At His Life In Quarantine In New Documentary

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber will be giving the world an inside looking into his life during quarantine in a new YouTube Originals documentary, “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter”.

It’s a 30-minute special which is meant to be a follow-up to the 10-episode original series, “Justin Bieber: Seasons”, which gave us a look at the making of his latest album, Changes.

The documentary will cover memories of his life being a child star, getting tested for COVID-19 and discussion about his marriage with Hailey Baldwin.

Check out the trailer below:



YouTube / Justin Bieber

The doc premieres Friday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. ET on Bieber’s official YouTube channel.