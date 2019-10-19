Listen Live

WATCH: Justin Trudeau In Barrie Yesterday

Check out some video footage of the campaign stop

Justin Trudeau made another stop in Barrie yesterday at Pie on the Lakeshore after a visit to Orillia’s Mariposa Market.

As he was making his rounds shaking people’s hands, a mother just passed her baby over to him. It was the baby’s first birthday and Trudeau mentioned that it was his dad’s (Pierre Trudeau) birthday as well:

The Liberal leader spoke for a few minutes to his crowd of Barrie supporters:

Election Day is Monday. Get out and vote!

