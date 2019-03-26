Listen Live

WATCH: Katy Perry Lose It During Engagement

American Idol Audition Turned Into Proposal

American Idol’s second half of the Hollywood auditions aired on ABC Monday night with a special life-changing audition.

Johanna Jones was battling for one of the Top 40 spots and before her solo audition she spoke about how she was heartbroken her boyfriend Matt couldn’t be in Hollywood with her because he was finsihing up exams. She also went on to say she was pretty sure he’s “the one”, but didn’t want us to tell him that!

Johanna went on to sing a beautiful version of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”–and then got a BIG surprise from her boyfriend. Matt walked out on stage and Johanna immediately froze in shock while Katy Perry and Johanna’s family in the audience all clued in to what was about to happen, and freaked out!

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.

P.S. Johanna also got the good news that same night, she made it into the Top 40 and is heading to Hawaii!

