Watch: Kelly Clarkson covered Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay’ and it’s just as good as you imagined

"You say....I only hear what I want to"

By Kool Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson continues to film her daytime talk show from self-isolation. She’s even continued her “Kellyoke” segment with her band, where Kelly preforms covers of songs.

This week she put her spin on the 90’s classic Stay (I Missed You) by Lisa Loeb and yes, it is just as amazing as you think. There really isn’t anything Kelly Clarkson can’t sing!

Check out the full performance below:

