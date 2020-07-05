Listen Live

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Does Stunning Cover Of “It’s Quiet Uptown” From Musical ‘Hamilton’

In honour of its arrival to Disney Plus

Kelly Clarkson’s latest ‘Kellyoke’ is a cover of “It’s Quiet Uptown” from the musical, Hamilton, in honour of its arrival to Disney Plus. She performed it on Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and the musical was available to stream on Friday.

It’s such a heart-wrenching song and her powerhouse voice certainly did it justice.

Watch the incredible cover below:


She also had some of the original cast members from the Broadway musical on her show including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Christopher Jackson.

