Watch: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and more read hilarious texts from their mom’s for Mother’s Day on Jimmy Kimmel

We’ve seen Jimmy Kimmel make celebrities read mean tweets about themselves, but now he’s gotten stars like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, the Kardashians, and more to read texts from their moms for Mother’s Day.

The hilarious video sees the celebrities struggling to make it through reading their moms’ messages without letting out a laugh. “David love you lots,” David Harbour reads in the clip. “Will you send me anything you can for free?????? thank you so much–thank you. pens, key chains. Are you having fun?? Love you love you. Mom.”

Watch celebrities read texts from their moms below.