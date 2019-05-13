Listen Live

Watch: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and more read hilarious texts from their mom’s for Mother’s Day on Jimmy Kimmel

Goodbye mean tweets, hello Mom texts

By Kool Celebrities

We’ve seen Jimmy Kimmel make celebrities read mean tweets about themselves, but now he’s gotten stars like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, the Kardashians, and more to read texts from their moms for Mother’s Day.

The hilarious video sees the celebrities struggling to make it through reading their moms’ messages without letting out a laugh. “David love you lots,” David Harbour reads in the clip. “Will you send me anything you can for free?????? thank you so much–thank you. pens, key chains. Are you having fun?? Love you love you. Mom.”

Watch celebrities read texts from their moms below.

Related posts

Listen: Zayn & Zhavia Ward Put A Whole New Spin On “A Whole New World”

And the New Royal Baby’s Name Is..

You Can Buy Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s Wedding Trash for $5,000

Adam Sandler Pays Tribute To Chris Farley On SNL!

Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew has died

Channing Tatum Posts A Heart Thumping Photo After Losing A Bet

Pete Davidson Drops $400 At McDonald’s!

Jim Carey Is Dr Robotnic In The New Sonic Movie

Taylor Swift Teases New Album Title Hidden In Her “ME” Music Video!