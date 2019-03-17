Listen Live

WATCH: Lady Gaga Perform Frank Sinatra Hits

WARNING: Contains language that may offend.

Lady Gaga surprised fans on Thursday at the Black Rabbit Rose restaurant and lounge in Hollywood by performing Frank Sinatra hits including “Call Me Irresponsible” and “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Check out the fan footage below!

Main Image via Twitter / @ladygaga

