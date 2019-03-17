WATCH: Lady Gaga Perform Frank Sinatra Hits
WARNING: Contains language that may offend.
Lady Gaga surprised fans on Thursday at the Black Rabbit Rose restaurant and lounge in Hollywood by performing Frank Sinatra hits including “Call Me Irresponsible” and “Fly Me To The Moon.”
Check out the fan footage below!
Such an incredible night at Black Rabbit Rose w/ @ladygaga @notmychair @antijacobclub @zandertaylorsill @dantheconman @lesgarland_ @renner4real & The Orchestrator of This Amazing Jazz Night, The One And Only @freddurst A big shout out to owners of the venue @houston_bros Houstonhospitalityla.com and an unbelievable night for the team that makes magical things happen ✨ Mark Houston , Jonnie Houston, David Weiss and Fred Durst!
Main Image via Twitter / @ladygaga