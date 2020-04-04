WATCH: Lennon Stella Covers John Lennon’s “Imagine”

Actress and ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gado made a video of celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” which went viral and that has sparked some other musicians to do a cover as well, like Canadian Lennon Stella.

I am in love with her voice. It’s husky, yet honest and full of feeling.

Lennon Stella was nominated for multiple Juno awards this year including Fan Choice. She is most known for playing Maddie Conrad on the musical drama series Nashville. She and her sister, Maisy Stella, who also was in the show, perform together as a duo known as Lennon & Maisy. They’re from Oshawa and are daughters to singer-songwriters The Stellas.

Lennon Stella’s album Three. Two. One. comes out April 24.