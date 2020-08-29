Listen Live

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Performs On ‘GMA’

'Someone You Loved' & 'Before You Go'

By Music, Videos

Grammy-nominated Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performed his two hits songs as a part of “GMA” Summer Concert Series. He played both ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Before You Go’ and revealed that the latter is actually about his aunt who took her own life when he was a kid. He revealed that it’s his most “personal song” yet.

As if we weren’t already crying listening to the beautiful voice of Lewis Capaldi, now we’re straight up blubbering!

Watch his full performances below:


YouTube / Good Morning America


YouTube / Good Morning America

Check out his full interview with GMA here:

