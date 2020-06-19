WATCH & LISTEN: Canadian Singer Ruth B. Releases Inspirational New Song ‘If I Have A Son’

JUNO-nominated Canadian singer-songwriter Ruth B. has released a powerful new single and video ‘If I Have A Son,’ in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that have been happening around the world.

The video shows images of the protests as she sings, “Your skin, it glitters like gold/There’s love inside of your soul. But no matter what you say, no matter what you do/This world will never be as friendly to you.”

“‘If I Have a Son’ is an honest reflection of how I have been feeling,” Ruth B said in a statement. “The murder of George Floyd has served as a wake-up call for a lot of people, but for black people everywhere, this has always been a reality. I hope that one day we live in a world where I don’t have to be afraid to have kids solely because of the color of their skin. It has been awe-inspiring to see the unity and change that is already happening because of George Floyd. I pray for justice for all.”

“Due to spending a few days marching, I now hear the echoes of thousands in my head screaming ‘I can’t breathe,’ and I hope that echo lasts for as many months and years as it needs to until every person who doesn’t get it, gets it,” she said. “Black people need a chance to breathe in this country, so much has been stolen from us already. Rest in peace to all black lives that never saw the justice they deserved. We shall overcome.”



YouTube / Ruth B.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to Campaign Zero, True North Aid, Hope Ethiopia, and Black Youth Helpline.

Images via Twitter / @itsruthb