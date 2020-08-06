Listen Live

WATCH: Man Caught in the Act Tossing Out Cigarette

RCMP Officer got it on camera and charged him

By Darryl on the Drive

Not like 2020 needed any help in the problem area, but littering seems to be on the rise.

Ontario Parks staff recently shared photos of left behind garbage on Provincial Park beaches.

Cigarette butts can pretty much be found on the ground anywhere you look. Especially at busy intersections where people just think it’s alright to dispose of a lit, toxic piece of pollution.

An Alberta RCMP Officer observed a man toss out his lit cigarette. This is the most satisfying written ticket caught on camera you’ll see.

