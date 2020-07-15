WATCH: Man Saves Young Bald Eagle from Drowning in B.C. Lake

Back on July 4th Brett Bacon was on a boat ride with his partner and baby boy in Windermere, B.C. when he saw a baby Bald Eagle. The bird was far from shore in the water and as Brett observed, in clear distress.

Brett let the bald eagle go once they returned to shore, the youngster was clearly tired and shivering. Wildlife Officials took a look at the eagle a short time later and ensured he made it somewhere safe.