Watch: Mariah Carey’s Very First Performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

The date was December 8th, 1994. The setting was The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City-this is where the first performance and recording of Mariah’s iconic song was performed.

Mariah posted the never-before-seen video! This video from this fundraiser back in 1994 was to benefit The Fresh Air Fund and Camp Marian.

The video description reads:

“The unveiling of the show from The Cathedral of St. John The Divine is a long-anticipated official release of live concert material that has been sought after by fans for many years.” The new two-CD 25th anniversary deluxe edition of Carey’s Merry Christmas album will include the original disc, as well as a bonus disc with previously unreleased live tracks from the singer’s 1994 St. John the Divine benefit concert, rare remixes and a brand new rendition of the “Sugar Plum Fairy” and other seasonal tracks.”