Watch: Mariah Carey’s Very First Performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
Never before seen videos are being released!
The date was December 8th, 1994. The setting was The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City-this is where the first performance and recording of Mariah’s iconic song was performed.
Mariah posted the never-before-seen video! This video from this fundraiser back in 1994 was to benefit The Fresh Air Fund and Camp Marian.
The video description reads:
“The unveiling of the show from The Cathedral of St. John The Divine is a long-anticipated official release of live concert material that has been sought after by fans for many years.” The new two-CD 25th anniversary deluxe edition of Carey’s Merry Christmas album will include the original disc, as well as a bonus disc with previously unreleased live tracks from the singer’s 1994 St. John the Divine benefit concert, rare remixes and a brand new rendition of the “Sugar Plum Fairy” and other seasonal tracks.”