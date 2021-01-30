Listen Live

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Covers ’90s Classic ‘Fade Into You’ By Mazzy Star

As a part of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Fresh off the release of her first rock album Plastic Hearts, Miley Cyrus just performed a trio of songs during NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, including Mazzy Star’s 1993 classic ‘Fade Into You.’ Instead of keeping to the relaxed vibe of the original, Miley really belted out the chorus, using all of that raspy, throaty goodness. It’s one of the many things I love about her!

She also performed two tracks from her album including ‘Golden G-String’ and ‘Prisoner.’

Check out all three performances here:


YouTube / NPR Music

