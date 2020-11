The new music video is channeling the 80’s, with Cyrus decked out in leather and fishnets as she and Dua Lipa grab the wheel of a tour bus. You might even say there is some horror movie inspiration behind the video.

Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa, “Prisoner” will be on Miley’s forthcoming new album, “Plastic Hearts.” It’s dropping Nov. 27th.