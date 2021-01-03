Listen Live

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ On ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

She also played a mash-up of her new hit track 'Midnight Sky' and Stevie Nicks 1981 classic 'Edge of Seventeen.'

Miley Cyrus brought the party on New Year’s Eve. She performed three songs on the 49th annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021. She opened with her 2009 party track ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ followed by a mash-up of ‘Midnight Sky’ and the Stevie Nicks 1981 classic ‘Edge of Seventeen.’

“Was my honor to perform PARTY IN THE USA opening tonight’s @NYRE after the year we’ve experienced,” Cyrus tweeted. “This song represents TRIUMPH (check the belt) looking forward to 2021 wishing everyone a happy and safe NY celebration! 2 more songs to come!”

Check out ‘Party In The U.S.A.’ here:

