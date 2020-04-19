WATCH: My Favourite Performances From One World: Together At Home Concert

Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home concert recognized the frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic through music. Musicians from all over the world took part in the coronavirus relief effort. $127.9 million US has been raised in support of healthcare workers to fight the pandemic.

Here are my favourites from last night:

I was really impressed with the cover of “What A Wonderful World” that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello did. Shawn played the piano while the two of them sang together with beautiful harmonies.



YouTube / Global Citizen

Taylor Swift wrote “Soon You’ll Get Better” for her mum who is going through a battle with cancer but it’s also very fitting for this time in our lives. The song appears on her latest album, “Lover” and it features the Dixie Chicks. This performance comes one day after she cancelled all of her 2020 tour dates.



YouTube / Global Citizen

At the end of the concert, a surprise performance was announced. Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli reunited for a performance of “The Prayer.” I believe this is one of the greatest songs of all time. It was co-written by a Canadian (David Foster) and made famous by a Canadian (Celine Dion). They were joined last night be Lady Gaga and John Legend as well as Lang Lang on the piano.



YouTube / Global Citizen

What were your favourite performances from last night?

Main Image via Twitter / @GlblCtzn