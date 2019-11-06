WATCH: New Air Canada Ad: Travel Like a Canadian

Listen Live

Sandra Oh brings the world a little more Canada

By Darryl on the Drive

The arrival of cold Canadian weather marks the start of Vacation Season.

Thousands of us will head to a southern destination at some point possibly over the next 4 months. Canadians are widely welcomed across the world because we’re recognized for our polite mannerism.

Air Canada’s new campaign puts actress, Sandra Oh front and centre showcasing a new motto: Travel Like a Canadian.

