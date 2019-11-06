WATCH: New Air Canada Ad: Travel Like a Canadian
Sandra Oh brings the world a little more Canada
The arrival of cold Canadian weather marks the start of Vacation Season.
Thousands of us will head to a southern destination at some point possibly over the next 4 months. Canadians are widely welcomed across the world because we’re recognized for our polite mannerism.
Air Canada’s new campaign puts actress, Sandra Oh front and centre showcasing a new motto: Travel Like a Canadian.
We teamed up with @IAmSandraOh to help bring the world a little more Canada, one apology at a time. #TLC pic.twitter.com/9rNtkVpFF5
— Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 7, 2019