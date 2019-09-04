WATCH: New ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence, reunited and it feels so good
Is it 1995 again?
During the 90’s, the two biggest comedy TV Series’ were Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin. The leading roles in each show were played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence respectively.
When they played as 2 Cop partners for their first breakout movie roles in ‘Bad Boys’ it was instant big screen chemistry.
24 years later Bad Boys 3.
Ya’ll ready to ride wit us!? Ride together. Die together. #BadBoysForLife – watch the trailer now! 1.17.20 | https://t.co/LJoHtl4nS5 @willsmith @bilallfallah @vanessahudgens @alexanderludwig @paolanunez @jaycpo @djkhaled @NickyJamPR @katedelcastillo pic.twitter.com/pNPSrCUJfd
— Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 4, 2019
Hitting theatres on January 17, 2020.