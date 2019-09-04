Listen Live

WATCH: New ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence, reunited and it feels so good

By Darryl on the Drive

Is it 1995 again?

During the 90’s, the two biggest comedy TV Series’ were Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin. The leading roles in each show were played by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence respectively.

When they played as 2 Cop partners for their first breakout movie roles in ‘Bad Boys’ it was instant big screen chemistry.

24 years later Bad Boys 3.

Hitting theatres on January 17, 2020.

Related posts

Asymmetrical Jeans Are the Next Denim Trend

Krispy Kreme is Offering Pumpkin Spice Protection

LISTEN: Alessia Cara’s Brand New Song, “October” is Here