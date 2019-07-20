WATCH: New “Cats” Movie Trailer

In the official movie trailer for “Cats” you’ll see stars like Taylor Swift, James Corden, and Jennifer Hudson portrayed as cats. The earlier teaser video referred to their representation as “digital fur technology.”

You’ll also hear Jennifer Hudson’s stunning version of “Memory.”



YouTube / Universal Pictures

“Cats” is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” The book, which was published in 1939, is an assortment of poems that focus on various animals’ stories. The musical is about one night where they all come together and one will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reincarnated.

The movie, directed by Tom Hooper of “Les Misérables,” will be out December 20, 2019.

Main Image via Facebook / @catsmovie