WATCH: New Punky Brewster Trailer!

Peacock is the new NBC Universal streaming service and it appears to have a pretty simple business plan. All the shows we loved growing up are getting remade.

Last week the first trailer for Saved By the Bell came into our lives and made everything better and now here’s Punky Brewster!

Soleil Moon Frye is back as the title character from the beloved ’80s sitcom. Instead, Punky is now a single mother with three children. (She still seems to have a singular fashion sense.) Freddie Prinze Jr., who also appears in this first trailer, plays Punky’s ex-husband.

No debut date has been given for this new/old show…