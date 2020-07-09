Listen Live

WATCH: New Trailer for Disney+ Original Movie, ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Streaming on Disney+ August 14th

By Darryl on the Drive

Based on the children’s novel, “The One and Only Ivan” a Disney+ original movie features an all star cast…

In 1994, A gorilla named Ivan lives in a cage at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade with an aging elephant named Stella and a dog named Bob with no recollection of how they got there.

 

The first trailer for the Disney+ original film is here!

“The One and Only Ivan” will arrive to stream on Disney+ on August 14th.

