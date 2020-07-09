WATCH: New Trailer for Disney+ Original Movie, ‘The One and Only Ivan’
Streaming on Disney+ August 14th
Based on the children’s novel, “The One and Only Ivan” a Disney+ original movie features an all star cast…
View this post on Instagram
Meet the cast for Disney’s THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN. – Angelina Jolie- Stella Sam Rockwell- Ivan Bryan Cranston- Julia’s father (mall owner) Brooklyn Prince- Ruby Ariana Greenblatt- Julia Ramon Rodriguez- Mall owners assistant – LIKE AND TAG ALL YOUR FRIENDS. #disneyfilmfacts #disney #book #theoneandonlyivan #movie #film #cinema #like #love #follow #tag #comment #repost #share
In 1994, A gorilla named Ivan lives in a cage at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade with an aging elephant named Stella and a dog named Bob with no recollection of how they got there.
View this post on Instagram
“The One and Only Ivan” will arrive to stream on Disney+ on August 14th.