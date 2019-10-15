WATCH: New Trailer for the Live Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ on Disney+

Disney is entering the TV streaming world as a heavyweight hitter with an incredible collection of TV, movie and original content.

One of the bonuses will be original tv and movies that you couldn’t find anywhere else. One example is the all new live-action “Lady and the Tramp.”

Disney Plus will be available next month! Here in Canada, it’s $8.99 a month, or a year long subscription for $89.99. Available November 12th!