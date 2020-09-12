WATCH: Paris Hilton Documentary ‘This Is Paris’ To Be Released Tomorrow On YouTube

Paris Hilton is an “It Girl,” she’s known for coining the phrase “That’s Hot,” but she’s also an author, reality TV personality, producer, actor, pop star, activist, entrepreneur, model, DJ, and an influencer in the early days of social media. She has been referred to as someone who’s “famous for being famous.” Her life has been broadcast on TV and social media, so we know everything there is to know about her, right? Absolutely not!

‘This Is Paris’ is a new documentary where we get to meet the real Paris. It was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this past April, but is now debuting on YouTube on September 14 for free.

In the trailer, Paris says, “I feel like the whole world thinks they know me—no one really knows who I am.”

While we wait for tomorrow, check out the official trailer here:



YouTube / Paris Hilton

Here’s when she first introduced the documentary early this year:



YouTube / Paris Hilton