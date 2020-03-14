WATCH: Quarantined Italians Sing Together Across Empty Streets
Watch this hauntingly beautiful video
Social distancing isn’t stopping us from coming together. Music is a great way to connect in a time like this. An impromptu video of Italians in quarantine singing from their apartments has gone viral. Streets are empty, everything is quiet, except for their singing voices.
Watch below:
A Siena, città alla quale sono molto legato, si sta in casa ma si canta insieme come se si fosse per la strada. Mi sono commosso pic.twitter.com/IDPqNEj3h3
— David Allegranti (@davidallegranti) March 12, 2020