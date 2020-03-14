Listen Live

WATCH: Quarantined Italians Sing Together Across Empty Streets

Watch this hauntingly beautiful video

By Music, Videos

Social distancing isn’t stopping us from coming together. Music is a great way to connect in a time like this. An impromptu video of Italians in quarantine singing from their apartments has gone viral. Streets are empty, everything is quiet, except for their singing voices.

Watch below:

