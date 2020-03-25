WATCH: Ripley’s Aquarium Has a Shark Cam

Ripley’s Aquarium Toronto has closed its doors to the public but we’re all still able to watch.

Their 24/7 Aquarium cam is an excellent source of calmness to watch for everybody.

Up to 50,000 people a day have been enjoying the Aquarium cam as we all Stay At Home to Save Lives.

We’ll be going live today on Facebook at 1 pm EDT at our Reef Shark tank. 🤳🦈 Be shore 🌊 to check it out on our Facebook page @RipleysAquariumofCanada. pic.twitter.com/C0Tn3kWXE9 — Ripley’s Aqua Canada (@RipleysAquaCA) March 25, 2020

People can tune in at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to watch Ripley’s staff feed the sharks.

Ripley’s Aquarium is home to 400 species of 20,000 creatures and they’re being looked after by 250 staff with no layoffs and the facility is closed until further notice.