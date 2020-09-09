WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Brought Rick Moranis Back to Acting

Beloved iconic Canadian actor, Rick Moranis hasn’t had a role on screen since 1997.

He has lent his voice to Disney’s pair of Brother Bear animated films but until now, nobody has really seen or heard from him in 23 years.

Then Ryan Reynolds wireless service launched this ad…

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

Unfortunately this doesn’t benefit Canadians, (except for seeing Rick Moranis) this wireless service is American.

In other Rick Moranis news, we’ll be seeing more of him soon, he’s working with Josh Gad (Frozen/Frozen 2) of a Disney Reboot of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!”