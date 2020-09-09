Listen Live

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds Brought Rick Moranis Back to Acting

After 23 years away the big screen

By Darryl on the Drive

Beloved iconic Canadian actor, Rick Moranis hasn’t had a role on screen since 1997.

He has lent his voice to Disney’s pair of Brother Bear animated films but until now, nobody has really seen or heard from him in 23 years.

Then Ryan Reynolds wireless service launched this ad…

Unfortunately this doesn’t benefit Canadians, (except for seeing Rick Moranis) this wireless service is American.

In other Rick Moranis news, we’ll be seeing more of him soon, he’s working with Josh Gad (Frozen/Frozen 2) of a Disney Reboot of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids!”

