WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honours Teachers When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

The cast of Canada’s favourite sitcom Schitt’s Creek was honouring teachers during YouTube’s ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ event on Sunday, when they got a surprise pop-in from none other than Mariah Carey! The cast was singing her song, ‘Hero’ so she gave them some assistance.

Watch below:

we wanted to honour this year's teachers with a rendition of 'Hero' and then to our great surprise and delight, @MariahCarey popped in to help out… #DearClassof2020 pic.twitter.com/gnnFXNGB5c — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) June 8, 2020

