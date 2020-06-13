Listen Live

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honours Teachers When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

During YouTube's #ClassOf2020 Event

By Humor, Music, Videos

The cast of Canada’s favourite sitcom Schitt’s Creek was honouring teachers during YouTube’s ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ event on Sunday, when they got a surprise pop-in from none other than Mariah Carey! The cast was singing her song, ‘Hero’ so she gave them some assistance.

Watch below:

Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal scheduled at Casino Rama for June 27 has been postponed.

