WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Star Dan Levy’s SNL Opening Monologue & Sketches

Canadian Emmy award-winning actor and Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy hosted Saturday Night Live last night. His opening monologue included several references to Schitt’s Creek, the pros and cons of his new-found fame, COVID-19 safety, and a surprise appearance from his father, Eugene Levy.

“Somewhere, my 13-year-old self has fainted in like a really needy, melodramatic way,” Levy said before discussing the positives and negatives that came with the surge in popularity of Schitt’s Creek.

“The good: I have been getting stopped on the street by all different kinds of people, which is new and fun and different,” Levy said. “The not so good: those people are mainly screaming ‘Ew!’ at me, which was a line I wrote for the show that will now haunt me for the rest of my life.

“But in all seriousness, for all the good and the not so good, I have somehow found myself here on this iconic stage standing in front of all of you. And trust me when I say this, it has only been good here at SNL.”

Watch the entire monologue below:

Dan Levy's Monologue! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/oUFIljXTQ4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021

Check out his first sketch here:

Folks, welcome to the Universal Studios Orlando Tram Tour. pic.twitter.com/n6KFUMor3a — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021

In this one, he’s practicing COVID safety protocols:

Doesn’t get much safer than this. pic.twitter.com/MHwpwFVnKR — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021

Here he does a steamy twist on a commercial:

yeah sex is great but have you ever gone on zillow pic.twitter.com/vOrqTxkYct — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 7, 2021

And Levy’s mother has something to say to his bullies growing up:

You also might see Levy in a Super Bowl ad today. He stars in this one for M&M’s:



YouTube / M&M’s Chocolate