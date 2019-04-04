WATCH: Selena Gomez in a New Zombie Movie Coming this Summer

This week Selena Gomez revealed the first trailer for a new zombie movie titled, The Dead Don’t Die.

Selena Gomez lives in a town that becomes over run by a zombie apocalypse.

The legend himself, Bill Murray who’s very familiar with a good zombie flick (Zombieland 2009) plays a small town Police Officer.

While the movie contains some horror type zombie elements it’s clear that this promises to be a funny comedy too. Coming June 14th.