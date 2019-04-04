Listen Live

WATCH: Selena Gomez in a New Zombie Movie Coming this Summer

Starring Bill Murray...

By Darryl on the Drive

This week Selena Gomez revealed the first trailer for a new zombie movie titled, The Dead Don’t Die.

A new film from Jim Jarmusch. June 14th -can’t wait. #TheDeadDontDie

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena Gomez lives in a town that becomes over run by a zombie apocalypse.

The road to survival could be a dead end. 💀 #TheDeadDontDie June 14.

A post shared by Focus Features (@focusfeatures) on

The legend himself, Bill Murray who’s very familiar with a good zombie flick (Zombieland 2009) plays a small town Police Officer.

While the movie contains some horror type zombie elements it’s clear that this promises to be a funny comedy too. Coming June 14th.

Related posts

ROADTRIP: Beetlejuice the Musical is on Broadway

Lotto Max Will Be Twice a Week w/ a New Jackpot Increase $$$

Kelly Clarkson Drops New Song from ‘UglyDolls’ Movie Soundtrack