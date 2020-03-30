WATCH: SGN, YouTube Series By John Krasinski

Actor John Krasinski is trying to share some GOOD news in a time where it seems like all the news we see online and on TV is negative.

Last week, John tweeted out to his fans asking for some good news stories:

Alright everybody, how about #SomeGoodNews ! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

After an overwhelming response of happy and uplifting stories came pouring in, John decided to start up a YouTube series straight from his home office while he’s in isolation called ‘Some Good News’, where he reads some of the stories fans sent him and he even had his ‘The Office’ co-star Steve Carell do an appearance to mark the 15th anniversary of the show.

Check out episode one:

(Image & Video Courtesy SomeGoodNews/YouTube)