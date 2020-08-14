Listen Live

Watch: Shania Twain and Orville Peck perform together in new video for “Legends Never Die”

FROM PECK'S NEW 'SHOW PONY' EP

By Kool Celebrities

Two of Canada’s biggest country stars have teamed up for a video for their new track, “Legends Never Die,” which comes from Peck’s Show Pony EP.

The video sees Peck and Twain performing together at a drive-in theater as a movie plays in the background. “Working with Shania was a dream come true,” Peck says. “Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.”

Watch the video for “Legends Never Die” below.

