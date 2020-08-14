Watch: Shania Twain and Orville Peck perform together in new video for “Legends Never Die”

Two of Canada’s biggest country stars have teamed up for a video for their new track, “Legends Never Die,” which comes from Peck’s Show Pony EP.

The video sees Peck and Twain performing together at a drive-in theater as a movie plays in the background. “Working with Shania was a dream come true,” Peck says. “Her music made me feel empowered as a kid and was a huge influence on me.”

Watch the video for “Legends Never Die” below.