Listen Live

WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs Acoustic “You Need To Calm Down”

And some others from the new album "Lover" in the BBC Live Lounge

By Host Blogs, Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

ICYMI, last week Taylor Swift was in England at BBC Radio 1 and performed a whole slew of songs in the Live Lounge. Stripped down performances are my favourite and her acoustic versions of these songs are so beautiful. They really showcase her vocal range.

Here’s her new single, “Lover,” which is meant to have a classic feel and that you’ll probably hear at every wedding you go to from now until forever:


YouTube / BBCRadio1VEVO

You’ve most likely belted out this one at the top of your lungs while listening to it on Kool FM. It’s “You Need To Calm Down”:


YouTube / BBCRadio1VEVO

This was my favourite track on her “Red” album, called “Holy Ground”:


YouTube / BBCRadio1VEVO

This is track 5 on “Lover,” which is always a very vulnerable, emotional song on her albums. It’s called “The Archer”:


YouTube / BBCRadio1VEVO

This one is most likely about her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, called “London Boy”:


YouTube / BBCRadio1VEVO

And check out this cover of Phil Collins’ “Can’t Stop Loving You”:


YouTube / BBCRadio1VEVO

Related posts

Taylor Swift Releases Title Track From Upcoming Album “Lover” And Reveals Track Listing

WATCH: New “Cats” Movie Trailer

There Are A Lot Of Celebrities In Taylor Swifts New Music Video For ” You Need To Calm Down”

Taylor Swift Shares Playlist Of Songs She’s “Loving Right Now”

Taylor Swift Teases Mystery Announcement

Taylor Swift Tells Us The 30 Things She’s Learned Before Turning 30

Taylor Swift To Partner With Fujifilm

WATCH: Taylor Swift Brings Out Niall Horan and Robbie Williams On Stage At Wembley

LISTEN: Taylor Swift Is Featured On Sugarland Song