WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs Acoustic “You Need To Calm Down”

ICYMI, last week Taylor Swift was in England at BBC Radio 1 and performed a whole slew of songs in the Live Lounge. Stripped down performances are my favourite and her acoustic versions of these songs are so beautiful. They really showcase her vocal range.

Here’s her new single, “Lover,” which is meant to have a classic feel and that you’ll probably hear at every wedding you go to from now until forever:



You’ve most likely belted out this one at the top of your lungs while listening to it on Kool FM. It’s “You Need To Calm Down”:



This was my favourite track on her “Red” album, called “Holy Ground”:



This is track 5 on “Lover,” which is always a very vulnerable, emotional song on her albums. It’s called “The Archer”:



This one is most likely about her current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, called “London Boy”:



And check out this cover of Phil Collins’ “Can’t Stop Loving You”:



