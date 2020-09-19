WATCH: Taylor Swift Performs ‘Betty’ on ACM Awards
Performing at this awards show for the first time in 7 years
For the first time in 7 years, Taylor Swift performed at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Performing ‘Betty’ from her new album folklore she dazzled in a sequin turtleneck with a black acoustic guitar. The whole awards show was a little eery considering all performers were playing to crowd of zero.
I love that she’s going back to her country-folk roots with this adorable love story about a young couple named James and Betty, sung from the perspective of James. It was the stand-out song for me on the album my first listen.
We can watch the performance on repeat here:
“Betty” Live from the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards is out now 💫 https://t.co/XesvEWY45V pic.twitter.com/hiT9lxy6T8
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 18, 2020